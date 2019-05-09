An abandoned goat was spotted running in and out of rush-hour traffic in Oceanside, prompting the San Diego Humane Society to investigate its owners.

On April 29 at 5:30 p.m., SDHS received a call about a goat running around a busy intersection near College Boulevard and Marvin Street.

Video surfaced of the goat being abandoned by a driver of a four-door white pick-up truck, SDSH said. NBC 7 obtained this video, and it appears the goat attempted to chase after the truck before being left alone.

“It’s heart-wrenching, it’s heartbreaking to watch the video,” said Humane Officer DeeAnn Smith.

Smith said two men left the goat, later identified as Ramsey, in an alley near College Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m. and drove off.

“Not only is the animal’s life in danger, it’s a major public safety issue,” she said. “A lot of public safety concerns with an animal like that running at large … In this case it was a very major intersection in a very busy time of day.”

SDHS said the suspects may face charges of willful abandonment of an animal if found.

“Animals are your property, they’re your responsibility. And willful abandonment is hard to prove, but this video is proof right there,” Smith said.

The humane society said Ramsey is friendly and in good health. It is currently being cared for at SDHS’ Escondido campus.

Anyone with information is asked to call SDHS at (619) 299-7012.