San Diego Housing Commission Launches Affordable Housing Dashboard

Households looking for affordable housing in San Diego can find information about locations -- such as their proximity to transit and schools -- on a new online tool the San Diego Housing Commission launched Monday.

The Affordable Housing Dashboard includes a map searchable by ZIP Code and property-specific information, as well as a high-level overview about affordable housing throughout the city.

"This is an innovative resource that allows virtually anyone interested in affordable housing to access valuable information with a click of their computer mouse," SDHC President and CEO Richard Gentry said. "This dashboard reflects the San Diego Housing Commission's core values of serving clients with equity, dignity and respect; our commitment to excellence and innovation; and our belief in transparency."

The Affordable Housing Dashboard is available online, here.

The landing page of the dashboard presents an affordable housing overview. A drop-down menu allows the user to choose the data they want to see and even a Google street view of each property. Users can view all of the affordable housing properties in the city or only the 4,115 affordable rental housing units that are owned or managed by SDHC, including its nonprofit affiliate, Housing Development Partners.

Information is available about whether each property is served by specific housing program, such as federal Project-Based Housing Vouchers.