San Diego Hospitals Treating More Heat-Related Illnesses

Visits to hospital emergency rooms have increased since the beginning of the heat wave. Though it did not have hard numbers to make comparisons, Kaiser Permanente called it a “significant” increase.

Some people attending the San Diego State on Saturday game had to be treated by paramedics for heat-related illnesses, and some had to be taken to the emergency room. The fire department has not yet released the number of people impacted by the game.

Doctor Elizabeth Owen was working in the emergency department at Kaiser Permanente Saturday during the Aztec’s opening game. She said emergency departments throughout the county are very full of patients sick from many kinds of illnesses, now add a new population getting sick from the heat, and she said, “it was very busy.”

“This can be anywhere from dehydration, nausea, vomiting, cramping, weakness, feeling like you may pass out or actually pass out,” said Owen, describing some of the symptoms of heat exhaustion.

She said heat stroke is a more severe form of heat exhaustion, often seen in athletes exercising in the sun. Heat stroke is when their bodies cannot regulate their temperatures which can rise to 102 to 105 degrees.

“You notice somebody is a little confused, they might be off balance, they may look like they are not knowing where they’re going, they may be nauseated or vomiting, they may complain of bad muscle cramps,” said Owen.

In the case of heat stroke, call 911, take the person into a place with cool air, remove tight-fitting clothing, and if there is ice or water accessible, cover the person’s body with it. In the case of heat exhaustion, find shade, or go inside. If there is no air conditioning, take a cool shower.

Of course, prevent getting heat sick in the first place. Drink lots of water, “avoid alcohol, sodas, coffee which are all diuretics, which are also dehydrating,” Owen said.

Doctor Owen said those 65 years and older are at the greatest risk of getting a heat-related illness, as are those with diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. Young children and infants are also vulnerable. Owen said do not forget them.

“We don’t want anyone left in their vehicles. That includes animals, children, elderly people," said Owen. “They should not be left in any vehicle for any period of time whatsoever."