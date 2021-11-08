San Diego Honda Dealers Providing Free Gas for Veterans, Military Members in Honor of Veterans Day

In honor of Veterans Day, and as a thank you to the brave men and women across San Diego County, San Diego Honda Dealers will be pumping free gas for veterans, active military members, and Honda drivers, beginning Tuesday, Nov. 9 through Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

The Helpful Honda people are rolling out the big, blue tanker truck at various gas stations in San Diego, Carlsbad, Vista and Chula. To receive free gas, veterans and active military members are to present a valid I.D. All free gas is first come, first served.

When and Where Can I Get My Free Gas?

Tuesday, Nov. 9 – San Diego (10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.) 10:30-11:30 a.m., Mobil: 4404 Ingraham St, San Diego, CA 92109 1-2 p.m., ARCO: 2404 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104



Wednesday, Nov. 10 – Carlsbad, Vista (10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.) 10:30-11:30 a.m., Shell: 7170 Avenida Encinitas Carlsbad, CA 92011 1-2 p.m., Melrose Gas: 210 S Melrose Dr. Vista, CA 920811



Veterans Day, Nov. 11 – San Diego, Chula Vista (7 a.m. - 4 p.m.) 7-8 a.m., ARCO: 5194 Waring Rd, San Diego, CA 92120 9:30-10:30 a.m., Hazard Center: 7698 Friars Rd, San Diego, CA 92108 12-1 p.m., ARCO: 765 E St, Chula Vista, CA 91910 2:45-3:45 p.m., Top Fuel: 1295 3rd Avenue Chula Vista CA 91911



The free gas tanker truck will continue to greet drivers at the pumps through Thanksgiving weekend, to put money back into residents' pockets as an early gift for the holidays to raise spirits.