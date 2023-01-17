San Diego Homicide Suspect Fatally Shot By Police in East County

A fatal stabbing in the College area of San Diego on Tuesday in turn led investigating officers to East County, culminating in the suspect being shot to death by San Diego police, that agency confirmed to NBC 7.

Investigators first learned about the incident around 4 p.m. when someone called 911 that there was a fight at 5555 Reservoir Drive in San Diego, across the street from Alvarado Hospital. When officers arrived, they found a woman in her 70s who had been stabbed repeatedly.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead, SDPD said.

As a result of their investigation, police were led to the 800 block of La Cresta Drive in unincorporated El Cajon, which is in the community of Crest. After their arrival, they contacted a suspect, also in his 70s, who was wanted in the Reservoir Drive killing. That encounter ended with the officers opening fire on the man, who was also killed.

No officers were injured in the incident, officials said.

Because officers from San Diego police were involved in the shooting, the case will be investigated by the San Diego Sheriff's Department.