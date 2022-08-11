San Diego Homeowners Can Install Solar at Little to No Cost Thanks to New Program

San Diego residents who want to install solar energy systems in their homes will be able to do so at little to no cost thanks to the new San Diego Solar Equity Program.

As part of its franchise Energy Cooperation agreement with the City of San Diego, San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) is dedicating $10 million in shareholder funds toward an equity-focused incentive program.

The San Diego Solar Equity Program will provide $1 million per year for 10 years to help out homeowners within the community afford solar installations. The program aims to cover 100% of solar installation costs for systems up to 6.5 kilowatts at $4/watt. It also covers up to $3,500 for electrical panel upgrades for homes that need additional preparation for a solar installation, SDG&E said in a release.

Some of the program requirements include:

Eligible residences must be owner-occupied, and the solar energy systems must be customer-owned.

Either single-family homes, duplexes, quadplexes, or manufactured homes qualify.

Participants must have a household income of less than 120% of the San Diego County area median income. For a family of four in 2022, 120% of the area median income is $128,300.

Participants must reside in an area of very low, low, or moderate access to socioeconomic opportunities as defined by the San Diego Climate Equity Index.

Qualifying solar companies must hold an active license from the California Contractors State License Board.

Contractors must pay prevailing wages to all installers.

Contractors must consult with homeowners on their energy needs and assist with the required paperwork.

Contractors may qualify for a $1,000 incentive for providing on-the-job training opportunities.

Homeowners who are interested in the program can learn more and sign up here. The program will begin accepting applications in September.

“Every neighborhood must benefit from our efforts to fight climate change, especially those most vulnerable to its impacts,” said Council President Sean Elo-Rivera. “This program will bring the advantages of solar power to San Diego residents who otherwise can’t afford it, providing financial savings and environmental rewards at the same time.”

More than half of the total program funds will go to households with incomes less than 80% of the San Diego County area median income.

For more information on the program, click here.