San Diego History Center Seeks Community Contributions for Exhibit Celebrating Local Black History

With Black History Month just around the corner, the San Diego History Center is seeking contributions from the public for an upcoming project that honors and documents Black history in the county.

“Celebrate San Diego: Black History & Heritage” will be launched in February as a physical and digital exhibit so San Diegans and beyond can enjoy it in person or online. The museum said in a statement that the community’s contributions will be added to its permanent collection so many generations can enjoy it for decades to come.

From information to items and community crowd-sourced insights, the San Diego History Center is excited for input from the public. It seeks videos, photos and audio histories on Black San Diego and locals for its historical exhibit.

Community members interested in contributing with their input can submit milestones, events or memories centering local Black history online. Afterward, that information could be included on the museum’s timeline of San Diego Black history.

Locals can also nominate a Black hero who have shown leadership, championship or inspiration around the county. Those heroes will be featured in the exhibit both online and in person.

Anyone interested in submitting milestones can click here.

Those who would like to nominate a Black hero can do so by clicking here.