San Diego High Schoolers Can Win Laptops in MTS Essay Contest

High school students from around San Diego County have until April 10 to enter the 17th annual Laptop Scholarship Essay Contest, the Metropolitan Transit System announced Monday.

Students must submit an application along with a 750- to 1,000-word persuasive essay about their vision for public transportation and how it can help address regional issues in San Diego.

As the MTS develops the Elevate SD 2020 plan to expand public transportation, students must research the potential projects and think critically about the future and what their generation considers top priorities.

New laptops and backpacks -- valued at a combined $600 -- will be awarded to the top 40 students, according to the MTS, which is sponsoring the contest with the San Diego County Office of Education and the Coca-Cola beverage company.

"We like to encourage students to think critically about how transit can improve the community and the students' quality of life,'" said MTS Chief Executive Officer Paul Jablonski. "Each year we are pleased to see the level

of research and thought they put into their answers.''

Students must live in the county and be enrolled in a high school. Essays will be scored by a panel of judges on clarity, creativity and research skills. Winners will be notified on May 1, the MTS website says.

Entries, which are due by 11:59 p.m. on April 10, can be emailed to scholarship@sdmts.com or send to MTS, Attn: Laptop Scholarship, 1255 Imperial Ave., Suite 1000, San Diego CA 92101.

For more information, go to their website.