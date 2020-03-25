San Diego Halts Evictions, Approves $6M in Relief for Small Businesses

The San Diego City Council today unanimously approved an immediate eviction moratorium to provide relief to residents and businesses facing financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council, which convened an emergency meeting, also unanimously approved a multimillion-dollar small business relief fund proposed last week by Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

The emergency law temporarily halting evictions in San Diego will last until May 31. Tenants must demonstrate a ``substantial decrease in income or medical expenses'' caused by COVID-19 in order to qualify. It will not relieve a tenant of their requirement to pay rent or restrict a landlord from recovering rent at a future time.

"San Diegans shouldn't have to worry about losing their home or storefront during this public health emergency, and now relief is here," Faulconer said. "The temporary eviction moratorium is accompanied by millions of dollars to help small businesses stay afloat and keep San Diegans employed. I applaud the city council, city attorney and city staff for taking quick action to help our community.''

Last week, the state of California authorized local governments to temporarily halt evictions for residential and commercial tenants, but the state action does not provide relief unless cities adopt their own laws as San Diego has now done.

The temporary eviction moratorium seeks to strike a balance between the interests of tenants, landlords and lenders. The emergency ordinance protects tenants against evictions if they can document their income has been substantially reduced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, or if they have medical bills related to the coronavirus.

If the tenant does not provide evidence of financial impact related to COVID-19 within a specified timeframe, the landlord may pursue enforcement action in accordance with state and local laws. All owed rent is due upon move-out if a tenant decides to relocate while the emergency ordinance is in effect.

Councilman Chris Ward said the emergency law was needed but didn't go far enough in helping tenants.

"This is a necessary step but not a long-term solution,'' he said. "Delaying payment can set up a crisis for the same families and businesses we are trying to help. Adding missed rent or mortgage payments onto already cost-burdened households will lead to continued hardship well after the moratorium ends.''

Ward said he was working with the Housing Commission to determine the best way to assist both renters and landlords after the health crisis ends.

The new ordinance directs staff to develop a strategy to work with banks and lenders to halt mortgage payments or foreclosures for individuals and landlords who have suffered severe loss of wages and income due to the health

crisis.

"Most of our small businesses have been forced to close, and countless San Diegans are losing work and income as we try to slow the spread of the virus. Today, we let struggling residents and small business owners know that we have their back,'' Council President Georgette Gomez said.

The council also formalized its support for Faulconer's proposal to create a small business relief fund. The mayor has grown the fund from about $4 million to $6 million since he announced its creation last week as part of a broader economic relief package.

The fund was created to help local employers sustain operations, retain employees and address the unforeseen reduction in production and consumer demand. The city will use it to make microloans available to small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Financial assistance will range from $10,000 to $20,000 and will be allocated to eligible small businesses based on the availability of funds and program guidelines. To be eligible, businesses must meet the following requirements: