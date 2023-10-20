San Diego Gun Show in Del Mar no more, finds new home due to state law

The San Diego Gun Show at the Del Mar Fairgrounds has been a multi-annual event for the region for years, but some state changes have forced show organizers to find a new venue.

Executive Director of San Diego Gun Owners Pac, Michael Schwartz, said when it comes to the San Diego Gun Show, the show must go on.

“Five times a year it would come to town, and it was extremely successful, and it was well attended,” Schwartz said.

In 2022, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law barring gun shows from being held on state property, which included the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

That bill was written and supported by San Diego Mayor, Todd Gloria when he was a state assembly member.

“The fairgrounds, that's exactly what it's designed for,” Schwartz said. Schwartz said it wasn’t easy finding a new venue. “We're having to kind of try to fit a square peg into a round hole,” Schwartz said.

Especially one for the amount of people expected. He said at the Fairgrounds, they could see anywhere from 8,000 to 15,000 people in a weekend.

“I'm not sure we'll be able to accommodate the same numbers,” Schwartz said.

But at the East San Diego Masonic Lodge, the new venue they found, can facilitate about a 3rd of that audience.

“It's a matter of gun shows following the California laws,” said Therese Hymer with San Diegans 4 Gun Violence Prevention.

SD4GVP has not come out saying that gun shows should not happen but does support holding them off state property.

“It's about who's paying for the facilities for the gun show and in public settings, the taxpayers are paying for those facilities,” Hymer said.

Schwartz said it’s not about where the show is held, it’s about being able to host it at all.

“Couldn't be happier seeing old friends that I haven't seen in a couple of years. There's kind of this fun community of people who we'd only see each other at gun shows,” Schwartz said.

As for the future of the San Diego Gun Show, Schwartz said the goal is to continue to grow and find even bigger venues.

The San Diego Gun Show is on Oct. 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the East San Diego Masonic Lodge in San Carlos.