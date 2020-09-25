San Diego Group ‘Gente Unida' Calls for Justice for Breonna Taylor

In San Diego County social justice groups are calling attention to Breonna Taylor's case. In mid-March officers serving a drug warrant fatally shot Taylor in her home in Louisville, Kentucky. Since, the subsequent investigation and more recently a grand jury's decision not to bring murder charges against the officers involved, have been a focus of protest groups across the country.

The grand jury's decision came Wednesday, and was followed immediately by protest in Louisville and across the country. A large group of protestors took over the sidewalk outside of San Diego Superior Court, and as night fell the group grew to hundreds and marched through the streets.

"I was outraged like a lot of people have been outraged. George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, this is nothing new," said Enrique Morones, founder of the human rights group Gente Unida. "It's so sad that so many people sit by casually as nothing has happened."

Morones said he's been advocating for justice Taylor's case for months.

"It's a sign of solidarity. We need to stand up," Morones said. "When there's an attack on one of us, there's an attack on all of us."

Morones hosts a daily 5k walk-run in honor of Taylor. The group meets at 8 a.m. on 8th Avenue and B Street in downtown San Diego, and will be present this weekend.

It's just one of the many ways he amplifies his own voice, and the voices of Gente Unida.

"I have dedicated my life to human rights, I have dedicated my life to people being abused whether it's the migrant community, Muslim community, gay community, I support them all," said Morones.

"Come on the march, come on the walks, participate in the process your voice needs to be heard," he added.