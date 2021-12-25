storm

San Diego Gets Rain For Christmas

"We're done with storm system number one. Number two is on the way, number three after that"

By Christina Bravo

A second winter storm system is set to deliver showers across San Diego County and possibly some snow for our mountains, just in time for Christmas.

Light showers early Saturday will be the lingering remnants of a powerful storm system that dumped inches of rain across the county thanks to the help from an atmospheric river.


By Christmas evening, a second system will move in to bring heavier and more widespread showers to San Diego County into Sunday morning, according to NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap.

Rainfall is expected to range from a quarter- to a third-of-an-inch near the coast to 1 to 1.5 inches in the mountains. Some of that mountain rain could turn into snow.

Tonight we'll have "Isolated showers, widespread showers and even some shower activity in the mountains that may turn over into mountain snow tonight," Midcap said.

Here in San Diego County, no watches or warnings are in effect. But to our north, a winter storm warning is in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday in mountain areas above 5,000 feet, where they are expected to receive inches of heavy snowfall.

NBC 7's Jackie Crea spoke with some San Diegans about the winter storm.

This storm system is expected to move out of the region by Sunday morning for some clearer skies throughout the day. But don't expect dry conditions to last long. Another weather system is moving in early next week with a chance for more rain, Midcap said.

"We've got a cooler, blustery week of weather in store for us," Midcap said. "We're done with storm system number one. Number two is on the way, number three after that -- and maybe number four after that, but I'll keep you posted on that."

Here’s What to Know About Holiday Week Storms in California

