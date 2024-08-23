San Diego gets $34M grant for affordable housing project in San Ysideo

California's Strategic Growth Council Thursday awarded $33.7 million in competitive grant funding from the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities program to a housing project in San Ysidro.

Hitzke Development and Casa Familiar are the recipients of the grant and are working together on the Avanzando housing project, which will feature 103 rental units -- 101 of them designated "affordable" -- near public transit.

"I am thrilled to see another AHSC grant awarded to our city," Mayor Todd Gloria said. "The Avanzando project is a perfect example of affordable transit-oriented housing done right. Residents will have access to key bus routes and our Trolley's Blue Line for efficient daily commuting.

"We are proud to support this project, which also features pedestrian and bike lane upgrades because residents deserve a range of convenient transportation options."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

San Diego is included as a sub-recipient partner for the award and will receive $320,000 to help develop the surrounding transportation infrastructure for the project, a city statement read.

City improvements include a half mile of sidewalks with ADA-accessible pedestrian curb ramps and the conversion of two miles of Class II bike lanes into separated Class IV bikeways within the project area.

Additionally, the grant funding will support upgrades to the Metropolitan Transit System, including 10 new bus shelters along the 906 and 907 bus routes and expanded weekend Trolley service on the Blue Line.

"This funding is a critical step in our mission to create equitable housing opportunities and to build a community where 103 families can thrive for generations," said Lisa Cuestas, executive director of Casa Familiar. "The Avanzando (Advancing) San Ysidro Community Land Trust project exemplifies our commitment to sustainable development and community empowerment."

The AHSC grant program is a state-funded initiative intended to support the development of affordable housing projects that promote environmental sustainability.

"Tackling the housing crisis requires more than just building homes; it demands a commitment to collaboration and innovation," said Ginger Hitzke, president of Hitzke Development. "This project exemplifies how we can come together with community partners like Casa Familiar and the city of San Diego to create lasting, sustainable and equitable housing solutions.

"By working collectively, we're not just addressing the immediate need for affordable housing, but we're also investing in the future of our communities."

Since Gloria took office, $74.8 million has been awarded from the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities program to build 293 homes in San Diego, according to the mayor's office.