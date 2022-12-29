San Diego Gas Prices Near Week-Long Streak of Increases

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the sixth time in seven days following a 41-day streak of decreases totaling $1.081, increasing 1 cent to $4.479.

The average price has increased 5.5 cents over the past seven days, including 1 cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 55.9 cents less than one month ago and 14.7 cents lower than one year ago.

The average price is $1.956 less than the record $6.435 set Oct. 5.

The national average price rose for the fifth time in six days following a 44-day streak of decreases totaling 70.9 cents, increasing 2.6 cents to $3.159. It has risen 6.3 cents over the past six days, including 2.9 cents Wednesday.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The national average price is 5.8 cents more than one week ago but 36.2 cents less than one month ago and 12.4 cents lower than one year ago. The national average price is $1.857 lower than the record $5.016 set June 14.