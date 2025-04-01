The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Tuesday to its highest amount since June 12, increasing 4.8 cents to $4.866.

The average price has risen nine consecutive days, increasing 20.3 cents, including 1.3 cents Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 19.2 cents more than one week ago and 10.6 cents higher than one month ago but 26.9 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.569 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose for the eighth time in nine days, increasing 3.3 cents to $3.201. The national average price has increased 7.5 cents over the past nine days, including nine-tenths of a cent Monday. It rose six consecutive days, increasing 3.3 cents, was unchanged Sunday and resumed increasing Monday.

The national average price is 6.2 cents more than one week ago and 9.8 cents higher than one month ago but 33.5 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.815 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations, said its the second straight week the national average has inched upward but the West Coast is facing unique issues that are also contributing factors.

"With renewed refinery issues on the West Coast, gas prices there are likely to jump 10 to 35 cents per gallon over the next couple weeks," De Haan said.

The analyst predicted a peak in mid-to-late April.

"While average prices remain well below last year's levels, we'll likely begin to catch up, with prices expected to increase in most -- if not all -- states over the next few weeks," De Hann said. "Continued uncertainty around whether tariffs will be implemented on April 2 could also impact pump prices, setting the stage for a volatile period for American drivers."