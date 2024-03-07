San Diego gas prices inching toward $5/gallon in 10-day rising streak

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County has risen for the last 10 days, rising Thursday with an increase of three-tenths of a cent to $4.915 to reach its highest amount since Dec. 5.

The average price has risen 11.4 cents over the past 10 days, including four-tenths of a cent on Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 5.6 cents more than one week ago and 19.3 cents higher than one month ago, but 2.9 cents less than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.52 since rising to a record $6.435 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price rose for the 11th consecutive day, increasing 1.1 cents to $3.397. It has risen 13.5 cents over the past 11 days, including 2 cents on Wednesday. The streak of increases follows a run of eight decreases in nine days totaling 2.2 cents.

The national average price is 7.8 cents more than one week ago and 24.9 cents higher than one month ago, but 2 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.619 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.