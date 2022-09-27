San Diego

San Diego Gas Prices Highest Since Mid-July

Despite the current run of increases, the average price has dropped 47.3 cents since rising to the record $6.373 June 15

By City News Service

Gas-Pump-blue-generic flipped
Getty Images

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County recorded its largest increase since March 9 Tuesday, rising 11.6 cents to $5.90, its highest amount since July 16.

The average price has risen 11 consecutive days and 24 of the past 25 days, increasing 67.8 cents, including 3.6 cents Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 48.5 cents more than one week ago, 65 cents higher than one month ago and $1.549 greater than one year ago.

San Diego News

The Voice 11 hours ago

Recent Cathedral Catholic Graduate Sings Her Heart Out on ‘The Voice'

San Diego 17 hours ago

‘Sexy Streets?' San Diego Families Frustrated Over Lack of Repairs on Their Street

El Cajon 16 hours ago

‘Preposterous': El Cajon Mayor Responds To Harsh Letter From State Attorney General

Despite the current run of increases, the average price has dropped 47.3 cents since rising to the record $6.373 June 15.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"A string of planned and unplanned refinery maintenance issues has severely tightened fuel supply in California," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager. "West Coast fuel inventories are at the lowest level in about a decade according to Energy Information Administration.

"Until the refineries are fully operational again, supply is going to be tight and will cause pump to be volatile."

There may be "some relief" in November when stations are again allowed to sell winter-blend gas which is cheaper to produce, Shupe told City News Service.

The national average price rose for the seventh consecutive day following a 98-day streak of decreases totaling $1.342, increasing 2.2 cents to $3.747. It has risen 7.3 cents over the past seven days, including 1.1 cents Monday.

The national average price is 11 cents less than one month ago and 55.8 cents more than one year ago. It has dropped $1.269 since rising to a record $5.016 June 14.

This article tagged under:

San Diegogas prices
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us