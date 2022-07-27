San Diego Gas Prices Drop for 6th Consecutive Week

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County dropped Wednesday for the 42nd consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing 2.4 cents to $5.647, its lowest amount since March 9.

The average price has decreased 72.6 cents during the streak, including 2.7 cents Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 19 increases in 20 days totaling 35.5 cents.

The average price is 17.4 cents less than one week ago and 62.7 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.322 more than one year ago. It has dropped 72.6 cents since rising to a record $6.373 June 15.

The national average price dropped for the 43rd consecutive day following an 18-day streak of increases, decreasing 2.5 cents to $4.302. It has dropped 71.4 cents over the past 43 days, including 2.8 cents Tuesday, after rising 41.5 cents during the 18-day streak of increases.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The national average price is 16.5 cents less than one week ago and 59.5 cents lower than one month ago, but $1.144 more than one year ago. It has dropped 71.4 cents since rising to a record $5.016 June 14.