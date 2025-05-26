Average San Diego County gas price at lowest Memorial Day amount since 2021

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was at its lowest amount for a Memorial Day since 2021 Monday, despite the end of a run of eight decreases in nine days.

The average price rose two-tenths of a cent to $4.793, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It had dropped 5.1 cents over the previous nine days, including two-tenths of a cent Sunday. The run of decreases followed a nine-day streak of increases totaling 10.5 cents.

The average price is 3 cents less than one week ago, 2.7 cents more than one month ago and 31.4 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.641 since rising to a record $6.434 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The 2024 Memorial Day average of $5.108 was the second-highest since 2021, only behind the $6.075 average in 2022, three months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which impacted the global supply of oil. The 2021 average was $4.186.

The national average price was also at its lowest amount for a Memorial Day since 2021, when it was $3.04, dropping two-tenths of a cent to $3.179. It has fallen three consecutive days, decreasing 1.7 cents, including six-tenths of a cent Sunday.

The national average price is unchanged from one week ago, 2.6 cents more than one month ago and 41.3 cents less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.837 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

Supply and demand are playing a role in the stable pump prices as crude oil supply is currently surpassing demand, according to the AAA.