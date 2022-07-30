San Diego Free Eye-Exam and Glasses Event Exactly What the Doctor Ordered

People from all over the county took advantage of free vision screenings in Otay Mesa Saturday.

The event was hosted by the Salvation Army and the Lions Club and was meant to help families who don’t have the means to get an eye exam or prescription glasses. Families who are dealing with inflation were grateful for the opportunity to get free glasses.

“Rent is so high, food — especially food and gas,” said Monica Hoyos, a Chula Vista resident. "It’s not a free country anymore."

Hoyos was among the large group of people who lined up for the free exams. She said that paying her bills is a daily struggle.

“For me, it’s a blessing because it’s been really hard for me to get glasses,” Hoyos said.

Eye-care professionals performed consultations and volunteers provided refurbished eyeglasses.

“A lot of kids haven’t been screened properly over the years,” said Norm Mackenzie, president of California Lions Friends in Sight. "They didn’t even know their sight was even bad until you put a pair of glasses on them. They didn’t know that was it."

Genesis Vazquez, a fifth-grader from Chula Vista, was one of the kids who received a free eye exam.

“I need glasses because I broke mine last week,” Genesis said.

Genesis's brother and parents also took advantage of the free service. The family is uninsured and would likely not have gotten an eye exam otherwise.

One hundred and sixty people received an eye exam during Saturday’s event. There will be another free vision screening in Lemon Grove in September.