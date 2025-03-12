The San Diego Foundation Wednesday awarded $130,000 in grants to several local organizations to support free tax preparation services for low-income families in San Diego County.

The grants are intended to help ensure eligible families can claim tax benefits, including the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, among others.

"By helping families claim their full tax credits and refunds, we're working to strengthen financial stability in our underserved neighborhoods and ensure everyone can access the tax benefits they're entitled to," said Katie Rast, director of community impact at the foundation.

The awardees and amounts are as follows:

United Way of San Diego County: $55,000

Casa Familiar: $15,000

SBCS: $15,000

Somali Family Service of San Diego: $15,000

United Women of East Africa Support Team: $15,000

Vista Community Clinic: $15,000

With the funding, the foundation hopes to help 500 families file their federal tax returns. Last year, a similar grant helped San Diegans file 450 federal tax returns, provided 2,300 people with language assistance, and hosted 28 mobile events.

"Local families assisted by partners with 2023 tax filing shared that they spent their claimed tax benefits on rent, utilities, and medical and school expenses, among other needs," a statement from the foundation read. "To date, SDF has awarded more than $400,000 in grants to partners that have supported more than 150 community health workers/promoters and helped secure $1.6 million in tax credits and refunds back to local families."