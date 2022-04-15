San Diego Foundation Grants $180,000 for ‘Opportunity Youth' in Green Jobs

The San Diego Foundation Thursday announced seven local nonprofits will receive $180,000 in grants to develop programs to expose "opportunity youth" -- young people ages 16 to 24 who are not in school or working -- to careers in green industries.

"Thanks to our local nonprofit partners, this program will help opportunity youth develop personally and professionally, while growing the resilience of our local green economy," said Christiana DeBenedict, director of environment initiatives for the foundation.

According to a report published by the San Diego Workforce Partnership, there are an estimated 417,000 people in the San Diego region between 16 and 24 years of age. Of that group, 31,000 are considered opportunity youth.

"These grants are the next step in our new countywide initiative to help young people secure the green careers that will define not only their future but the future of our entire region," county Supervisor Terra Lawson- Remer said in a statement. "These investments in a youth green jobs program are an acknowledgment that our economy can't fully recover until young people recover -- and have equitable access to the green economy of tomorrow."

Grant funding was provided by the county as part of its Youth Environmental/Recreation Corp started last year by a proposal from Supervisors Lawson-Remer and Nora Vargas.

Seven local nonprofits each received a grant of $20,000 or $30,000: Urban Corps of San Diego County, Environmental Health Coalition of San Diego, Ocean Discovery Institute, Indigenous Regeneration, Project New Village, Casa Familiar and Tree San Diego.

Some of the efforts funded by the grants include farm apprenticeships for Native youth interested in sustainable farming, recruiting members for a work-learning program and training youth for careers in urban forestry.

The county's program also includes a collaboration with the San Diego Workforce Partnership to place opportunity youth in paid positions at county departments.