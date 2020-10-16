San Diego Foundation Grants $1.3 Million For Early Childhood Programs

The San Diego Foundation Thursday announced it has given $1.3 million in grants to eight nonprofit programs in San Diego County through its Early Childhood Initiative in order to increase access to affordable, quality care for children, strengthen families and support jobs.

The grants, which range from $150,000 to $200,000, are intended for service and facility expansions, improved access to early intervention and behavioral health support and resources for disproportionately impacted children and families.

In a report released earlier this year, the foundation and the San Diego Workforce Partnership established a link between childcare and economic development. The report outlined how the optimal childcare and workforce system requires everyone -- including local governments, school districts, parents and organizations -- to work together to improve San Diego's workforce.

Since then, the organizations claim COVID-19 has seriously impacted childhood development by increasing inequities in learning opportunities and widening the digital divide. Even before the pandemic, the report showed that as many as 335,000 children in San Diego County who needed childcare lacked access.

"We knew that childcare providers and families alike were facing obstacles before the emergence of a global pandemic and now, as a result of the economic and health crisis, those challenges have increased significantly," said Katie Rast, director of community impact at The San Diego Foundation. "Right now, it's critical that we invest in programs and organizations that will ensure all San Diego children and families receive equitable access to quality and affordable care."

As more childcare providers have had to close down or limit numbers, the demand for quality, affordable care has only grown while the supply has declined, the foundation stated.

In the past year, The San Diego Foundation has granted more than $5 million through its Early Childhood Initiative and COVID-19 Community Response Fund for children, families and childcare providers.

The Early Childhood Initiative grants were awarded to the following nonprofit programs: