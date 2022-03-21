San Diego Foundation, Dr. Seuss Foundation Awarding $1 Million in Grants for Children's Literacy

The San Diego Foundation and the Dr. Seuss Foundation announced Monday they are partnering to offer $1 million in grants to nonprofits supporting young children and their families in San Diego County.

"We are excited to partner with the Dr. Seuss Foundation on early literacy,'' said Mark Stuart, president and CEO of The San Diego Foundation.

"Their support helps intensify the focus on preparing a child to read in their earliest years -- a time when brain development and learning is critical to academic success and lifelong learning.''

The 2022 Early Childhood Initiative Equitable Opportunities Grant is intended to focus on children up to age 5 by supporting nonprofits trying to increase "equitable access to high-quality, affordable early education and support services,'' for children and their caretakers.



According to the San Diego Foundation, past grants have gone toward service expansions, access to early intervention and behavioral health supports and resources for disproportionately impacted children and families. The partnership between the foundations has allowed the grant to expand to include a focus on "supporting early grade-level readiness and access to opportunity by ensuring a strong foundation for literacy in the earliest years,'' a statement from the foundations read.

"The Dr. Seuss Foundation is committed to improving literacy and learning, and through this partnership, we are focused on ensuring young children have access to learning opportunities that build the foundation for lifelong success,'' said Jay Hill, executive director of the Dr. Seuss Foundation.

In San Diego County, 72% of economically disadvantaged third-graders did not meet language and literacy standards in 2020-2021, according to the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress. Nonprofits can apply through 2 p.m., May 6, at San Diego Foundation's website. Maximum awards are expected to range between $75,000 and $100,000.