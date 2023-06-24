San Diego

San Diego food banks still being flooded with families seeking help

Instead of emergency aid, food banks said they are becoming long-term sources for people facing food insecurity

By Amber Frias

NBC 5 News

Every Saturday, hundreds of people line up at Feeding San Diego’s corporate offices for produce distribution.

Volunteers help load up each person with a mix of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Maria Pamaran was particularly excited about the watermelons and berries that were given out. She was laid off from work two months ago.

Top Stories on NBC 7 San Diego

La Mesa 11 hours ago

$5.3M rotating La Mesa home hits the market, here is what it looks like

Mission Valley 7 hours ago

Man with gunshot wound walks into Cheesecake Factory at Fashion Valley Mall: SDPD

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“I have some payables and I don't have a job,” said Pamaran. “I only rely on my EDD.”

She is also recently widowed and the head of a household of eight.

“So much struggle, but I have to stay strong,” said Pamaran.

Pamaran is one of the thousands of San Diegans visiting food banks this year. Some, like Pamaran, for the very first time. 

Feeding San Diego, which organizes this produce distribution, says they’ve been serving an average of 800 people every week. One year ago they had just set up this site and were serving less than 50 people.

“The cost of living has gone up so much and really, people’s wages have not and it's really basic math,” said Carissa Casares, Senior Communications Manager with Feeding San Diego.

On top of that, many pandemic relief programs have come to an end.

CalFresh, California’s version of the federal food stamp program, was giving recipients maximum benefits during the pandemic but that stopped in March.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, the average household lost about $200 in help.

“We knew there would be a correlation with the demand for food assistance and the end of that food assistance and that's what you’re seeing here today,” said Casares.

Now, instead of serving as a source of emergency aid, food banks said they are becoming long-term sources for people facing food insecurity.

And food banks are struggling to keep up.

“We are experiencing, as most nonprofits nationwide, a decline in donations and that really is an indicator of the economic climate that we’ve been in,” said Casares. “With inflation being as high as it's been and people just needing to cut back.”

Still, this food bank isn’t cutting back. As people continue to line up, they’re stretching their inventory to meet people’s demands.

“This helps a lot with my family,” said Pamaran.

This article tagged under:

San DiegofoodFood banks
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us