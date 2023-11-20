San Diego Food Bank won't even waste food that can't be eaten

The boxes and bags of old food slowly moved up into a shoot where a giant machine would separate the packaging from the food and pulverize what was left. The food would be fed to pigs. The packaging would be recycled.

“I was amazed,” smiled Mario Torres while thinking about the first time he used the super separator and composter at the San Diego Food Bank. “It makes me feel good."

Torres knows the food bank is doing everything it can not to waste any food, even if it can’t be delivered to people anymore.

San Diego Food Bank CEO Casey Castillo said they used to send hundreds of thousands of pounds of expired or damaged food to the landfill every year.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

“This was just another problem that we needed to solve,” said Castillo, who sought out a professor in New Jersey who invented an industrial composter for his college.

The food bank asked him to build a supersized version. The separator separated the packaging from the food. The composter digested and converted fruits and vegetables into compost in less than a week.

“We were not only the first food bank or first company but really the first organization throughout the world to have a machine like this,” beamed Castillo.

The food bank gives away roughly 1,000 pounds of compost for free to schools and community gardens every week, in addition to the 50 million pounds of food it delivers every year to people in need.

“We call it really completing the circle. So, food that can’t be used, we can compost and recycle it,” explained Castillo. “Our biggest challenge, though, is having enough partners to work with."

Castillo said the food bank is looking for community garden organizers and schools with gardens who can regularly collect the compost from their Miramar location.