food distribution

San Diego Food Bank to Launch 35th Super Pantry, Will Dedicate Opening to Hospitality Workers

The new site in Miramar will be open from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Friday and be located at 9151 Rehco Rd. in San Diego

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

One of San Diego Food Bank's food distributions.

The San Diego Food Bank announced it is opening its 35th high-volume drive-thru pantry and will be dedicated to hospitality workers on its first day.

The new food distribution site will open Friday in Miramar, where hospitality workers who have faced difficulties during the pandemic will be welcomed. The event was made possible thanks to a partnership with the Holiday Bowl RedCoats and the San Diego Tourism Authority, according to the food bank.

From 9 a.m. to noon, hospitality workers and their family members will be able to receive groceries from the San Diego Food Bank.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Vaccine Eligibility to Expand Next Week

first alert forecast 9 hours ago

San Diego's Winter Storm: Widespread Rain Continues Thursday

After the event, the new Miramar Super Pantry location will be open to the public beginning on Monday. It will operate from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday to help struggling households.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth COVID-19 coverage.

The Miramar food distribution site will be located at 9151 Rehco Rd. in San Diego.

Since the San Diego Food Bank launched its Super Pantry Program in July, its distributed more than 9 million pounds of food, according to the organization.

The food bank has nearly three dozen super pantry locations throughout San Diego County and hundreds of other regular distribution sites. To get a full list of their locations, click here.

This article tagged under:

food distributionpandemicSan Diego Food BankDrive-Thruresources
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us