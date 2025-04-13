Fog, cooler weather, possible light showers in San Diego County this week

Cooler weather is expected this week for San Diego County, with low clouds and fog to continue across coastal areas and western valleys through mid-week, forecasters said Sunday.

"There is a 10 to 15 percent chance of light precipitation over the mountains Monday night, and then a 15 to 25 percent chance for the mountains westward at times Thursday night through Saturday," according to the National Weather Service.

Mountain areas will see a little sun heading into Wednesday then turn partly cloudy, with possible showers by Thursday night and into next weekend. Highs are expected in the 60s to low 70s, according to the NWS.

Desert areas can expect highs in the upper 90s over the next couple of days, with a mix of sunny and partly cloudy conditions through the week.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Coastal San Diego will see highs in the mid-60s and a chance of showers by Thursday.

On Sunday, downtown San Diego was expected to see mostly sunny conditions and a high near 68. The overnight low was expected around 54.

Monday's San Diego surf forecast includes a high-risk rip current, with surf from 3 to 5 feet and mixed south swell from 200 degrees and west swell from 280 degrees.

No hazardous marine conditions are expected through Thursday.