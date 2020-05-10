San Diego Florists Reopen in Time for Mother’s Day

The pandemic has changed the way people are celebrating Mother's Day, but just in time for the big day, San Diego florists were able to reopen.

At 'Flowers For You' in the College Area, there was a line around the block as last-minute shoppers picked up their Mother's Day bouquets. Under California's public health order, customers are not allowed in the shop. Customers were wearing masks and keeping their distance.

Mother's Day 2020 is unlike any we've lived through, but one thing remains the same: The joy a mother feels when she's appreciated.

"It just brightens my day so much, they make really happy," said Elizabeth O'Neill when she received a flower delivery to her door.

"It was an unexpected surprise, so I like surprises as well, so it was really nice to know someone was thinking of me and appreciated me just being a mother," said Sanyte Nyree after she received a flower delivery.

Nyree is a mother of two who recognizes moms have been especially affected during our health emergency.

"We do a lot, especially now that we're put in a position where we're teachers inside our homes. A lot of moms are working from home with kids in the house," Nyree said.

For many moms, the celebrations are virtual this year.

"It's been different. I've had to video chat everyone, but I'm still feeling the love even from far away," Nyree said.

While many mothers like to be showered with flowers, some said all they wanted was a little extra rest.

"It's been lovely, and I got to sleep in this morning, so that was fun," O'Neill said.