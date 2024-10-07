Flight from San Diego bursts into flames during emergency landing at Las Vegas airport

Aviation officials have launched an investigation after a flight from San Diego caught fire amid an emergency landing in Las Vegas Saturday afternoon.

Frontier Airlines Flight 1326 made a hard landing around 4:20 p.m. at Harry Reid International Airport, its scheduled arrival point, after the aircraft's pilots reported smoke in the cockpit, the airline said in a statement.

Investigators said radio calls went out and tower officials said no communication with the pilot during the emergency landing.

Passengers told TODAY there was severe turbulence as the Airbus 321 approached the runway.

"We landed, and it was so hard. I felt it through my body, and she felt it too," one passenger told TODAY. "And just seconds after that, I told her, I think it's on fire. And then that's when I saw the flame. I was like, Yeah, our plane's on fire."

Video shared on social media shows flames pouring from the plane upon arrival. Once stopped on the tarmac, firefighters doused the plane while passengers waited on board for nearly an hour with no air conditioning, they said.

The passengers were evacuated via airstairs and bussed to the terminal. When the passengers evacuated, they said they saw a tire had blown out.

According to Frontier Airlines, no one was hurt.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Agency are investigating the incident.