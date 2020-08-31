Small Brush Fire Burning in Escondido

Firefighters are working to put out a 2-acre brush fire in the Cloverdale neighborhood of Escondido on Monday afternoon.

The blaze began at around 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Sprucewood Lane, which backs on to a hole of the Eagle Crest Golf Club, with a large area of brush beyond that. If called out, firefighting helicopters could possibly use large water hazards on the course for water drops, if necessary.

Cal Fire tweeted out that one structure was threatened by the brush fire, which, on the relatively windless day, had a moderate rate of spread.

San Diego Gas & Electric said there was a power outage in the area affecting more than a thousand customers in Escondido and the adjoining communities of Rancho Penasquitos, Rancho Bernardo, San Pasqual and Highland Valley. Officials estimated that the power would be back on by 5:30 p.m.

Luckily for residents, the heat wave that gripped the county for most of the past two weeks eased on Monday. Still, area residents without power would have to deal with 82 degrees of sunshine during the outage, hot work for the fire crews without a doubt.

