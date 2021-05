Firefighters were called out Sunday afternoon after a brush fire started burning in Santee.

The fire was first reported shortly after 12:45 p.m. near the 9300 block of Mission Gorge Road.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department ASTREA helicopter was flying over the scene shortly after 1:15 and reported that the fire appeared to be under control, according to deputies.