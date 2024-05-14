San Diego firefighters want you to get ready for wildfire season now

Monday’s fire near Alpine served as an important reminder for homeowners to make sure their properties are as prepared as possible for a wildfire.

That fire began in a home and quickly spread to nearby vegetation — burning 18 acres before firefighters got it contained.

Alpine Brush Fire

Cal Fire spokesman Brent Pascua said it was a “perfect example of what happens when you don't have that defensible space around your home.”

“Defensible space is that buffer you can create around your home,” Pascua said. “It's removing dead or dying plants, grass or weeds in the hopes of stopping or slowing a wildfire.”

Clearing the brush around your home is of the utmost importance since the greenery will fade to brown, turning the once-lush vegetation into quick, dry fuel for any flame.

The first five feet around a home should be kept clear of anything combustible, fire officials say, who advise using gravel or concrete over mulch, relocating firewood and removing any plants or debris. All brush within a 50-foot radius should be removed as well.

“Make sure it's clean, green and lean,” Pascua said, “sll your plants are well-watered, and everything is clean as far as there's no dead or dying brush.”

Cal Fire also recommends home hardening, a process that can include retrofitting a home with fire-resistant materials – swapping out doors, windows, screening, decks, fences and more to protect against any flame, ember or ash.

Officials said it’s important to take precautions now, before the heat makes clearing the vegetation even riskier.

“Don't let the green fool you and think that you have this lush grass on your property that's always going to be nice and green,” Pascua said. “It will die and it will become a fire hazard.”

Chris Bilbrey knows the importance of taking the necessary steps to protect his property – particularly after a 2018 fire tore through the Dulzura land he now calls home.

“We keep up, weed-whacking, mowing," Bilbrey said. "I mean, pretty much constantly.

“I don’t want to have to deal with replacing a house if it was to burn down, so the more I do now it just helps protect my family, everything that’s in there, my animals. I don’t want to have to go through that. I don’t want anybody to have to go through that.”

Bilbrey said he applied for and received a grant from Cal Fire to assist with clearing his property and to harden his home.

“Get started on it sooner rather than later,” Bilbrey said. “You don’t want to be sitting in a situation where you wish you would have done it.”

Cal Fire said in battling a wildfire, they provide the offense – but they need homeowners to put up a solid defense.

“You always want to give your home the best chance of survival during a wildfire,” Pascua added. “So right now is the perfect time to take the time to clear the brush, harden your home, give yourself the best chance because when the disaster strikes, it's too late.”