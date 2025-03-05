San Diego firefighters raise money for Burn Institute

Firefighters from over 30 departments will be at intersections across San Diego County Wednesday morning to collect donations for the Burn Institute's survivor support services, along with fire and burn prevention education.

According to the Burn Institute, all money raised from the 26th annual Firefighter Boot Drive on Wednesday will "stay locally in San Diego County" and benefit programs such as Camp Beyond the Scars, which helps children with burn injuries.

"This invaluable camp program has provided a safe place for hundreds of young burn survivors to share their experiences in a supportive and nurturing environment," institute officials said.

Peter Callstrom, the institute's executive director, said fire departments "are committed to the Boot Drive to ensure we can continue to support burn victims and provide education to prevent future trauma."

Now in its 53rd year, the nonprofit Burn Institute helps burn survivors and their families in San Diego and the Imperial Valley, offering "proactive and extensive fire and burn prevention education and resources" to tens of thousands of people every year, officials added.

Services include Safe Seniors, which provides free smoke alarms to those 62 and older, and Fire Safe Kids, an education program. The Burn Institute also offers free wildfire prevention resources.

Residents can donate during their commute, or at burninstitute.org.