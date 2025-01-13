San Diego firefighters knock down RV fire in Potrero

A man was injured in a fire in a rural part of San Diego County Sunday, where a fully-engulfed motor home had burned up at least half of an acre.

Units were dispatched at around 7:35 a.m. Sunday to 25484 Potrero Valley Road near the intersection of Potrero Circle in Potrero, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

The blaze was fully contained in just over one hour, fire officials said.

A total of 33 personnel were assigned to the fire, including three engines, one medic and one water tender, officials said.

No evacuations were immediately reported, and the cause of the fire was unclear.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office assisted in the effort.