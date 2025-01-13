San Diego County

San Diego firefighters knock down RV fire in Potrero

By City News Service

Firefighters quickly put out the flames that sparked near the intersection of Potrero Circle in Potrero, according to Cal Fire San Diego on Jan. 12, 2025. (Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire)
Cal Fire/San Diego County Fire

A man was injured in a fire in a rural part of San Diego County Sunday, where a fully-engulfed motor home had burned up at least half of an acre.

Units were dispatched at around 7:35 a.m. Sunday to 25484 Potrero Valley Road near the intersection of Potrero Circle in Potrero, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The blaze was fully contained in just over one hour, fire officials said.

A total of 33 personnel were assigned to the fire, including three engines, one medic and one water tender, officials said.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

No evacuations were immediately reported, and the cause of the fire was unclear.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office assisted in the effort.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

San Diego CountyWildfires
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us