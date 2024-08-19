San Diego Fire-Rescue Department

SDFD investigates if ‘thermal runaway' from electric car started Carmel Valley house fire

A Hazardous Materials team was called in to investigate if the electric vehicle's batteries may have contributed to the fire through something called thermal runaway, SDFD Battalion Chief Taj Capri said

An electric vehicle caught fire in the garage of a Carmel Valley home.
An electric vehicle sparked a house fire that left a family of five and their pets displaced from their Carmel Valley home early Saturday.

The fire started around 4:15 a.m. in the garage of the home on Nahama Lane, SDFD Battalion Chief Taj Capri said. The electric vehicle was engulfed in flames when fire crews arrived and had spread throughout the garage.

"Crews initiated an aggressive offensive attack on the fire and were able to knock it down before it made extension into the living quarters, however, the living quarters were charged heavily with smoke both on the first and second floor," Capri said.

Because of the damage, the family, their rabbit and another pet would not be able to return home and Red Cross was called to assist the family with temporary living arrangements.

A hazardous-materials team was called to investigate if the electric vehicle's batteries may have contributed to the fire through something called thermal runaway, which can occur when lithium-ion batteries reach a temperature that causes a chemical reaction.

Capri said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined and SDFD's Metro Arson Strike Team was called in to assist with the investigation.

It was not immediately clear how much damage was caused.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department
