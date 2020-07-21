San Diego Fire-Rescue Mourns One of Its Own

San Diego lost one of its local heroes on Sunday when a 13-year veteran of San Diego Fire-Rescue was killed in an accident in East County

The deadly motorcycle crash occurred Saturday in unincorporated El Cajon and actually involved two San Diego firefighters.

Ryan Ferrara, 39, was killed in the crash, which happened around 9:30 p.m. on Piping Rock Lane, near East County Drive, according to San Diego media services manager Mónica Muñoz.

Ferrara was a passenger on a motorcycle being driven by the other firefighter, who lost control on a curve and crashed into a parked car, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Both of the victims were taken to the hospital, where Ferrara later died.

Muñoz said in a news release that Ferrara was "remembered as a happy young man who greeted everyone with a smile." He began working for the city first as a lifeguard, in 2001, working summers in that role until joining SDFR as a recruit in 2007, finishing his career as an engineer assigned to Pacific Beach Station 21.

Ferrara is survived by his mother, father and one brother, according to Muñoz.

Authorities have not yet released the identity of the other firefighter.

The CHP said that DUI is suspected in the crash and that neither rider was wearing a helmet. An investigation is under way, with possible charges pending.