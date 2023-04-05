Body Found in Lower Otay Lake; Multiple Agencies Investigating

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews are investigating a body found in Otay Lakes Wednesday afternoon.

San Diego Police said the body was spotted at around 10:30 a.m. by a Homeland Security helicopter flying over the area. The body was pulled out of the water at around 2:30 p.m. when CBP sent divers into the water.

The body was pulled out of the lower portion of the lake, which is a popular fishing and hiking spot.

The San Diego Medical Examiner will take over the investigation to see if there was any foul play involved. Investigators are looking to identify the man who they say may be a migrant.

Police said this is a common area for migrants to pass through after crossing the border.

CBP searched the area for any possible additional bodies.

No other information was available.

