San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Training More Women to Become Firefighters

Nineteen aspiring firefighters are going through some special training at the Women’s Fire Prep Academy (WFPA), hosted by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The event is part of the City of San Diego’s effort to create a more diverse staff of first responders.

The third annual event allows young people to train with professional firefighters. Seventeen women and two men are learning a variety of firefighting skills over six weeks.

“I don’t have any fire experience so being hands on with all the equipment, everything we get to do, getting to wear a helmet — is honestly very exciting for me,” said Amanda Weinberger, an Ocean Beach resident who is working towards being a firefighter.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Weinberger is an EMT and really enjoys helping people. She might be small in stature, but she makes up for it with a strong body and heart.

“The obvious disadvantage is I’m not 6 foot and 200 pounds. So I have that against me, but the benefit of this program is I’m going to learn the skills so that doesn’t matter,” said Weinberger.

The WFPA is open to those who are 18, have a current emergency medical technician certificate and a high school diploma or GED.

“This program lets them know we want them. We support them. We’re going to give them everything we can in order for them to be successful and it gives them an environment that is supportive of females,” said Selena Leniel, an SDFD engineer and coordinator of WFPA.

“They get to make connections, make groups, make friends and not find themselves alone throughout this process,” Leniel added.

Learning to use firefighting tools early will help the aspiring firefighters, once they are able to get into a fire academy. WFPA is also giving them valuable exposure to professionals.

“All the female firefighters I already know are really tough and really strong and can compete with any man out there so that’s what I aspire to be,” said Weinberger.

Since the WFPA launched in 2021, 36 participants have completed the program and 14 are currently SDFD firefighters, probationary firefighters or scheduled to attend the next fire academy. Seven other participants were hired with other agencies such as CAL FIRE and the U.S. Forest Service.

The SDFD WFPA is provided at no cost to the participants and is funded by the City of San Diego with support from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation and private sponsors.