La Jolla

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews battle La Jolla structure fire

A total of 33 personnel were assigned to the fire, including five engines, two trucks and one medic, officials said

By City News Service

A San Diego Fire-Rescue firetruck.
NBC 7

Firefighters battled a structure fire that broke out in a commercial area of La Jolla Saturday, but no injuries were reported.

Units were dispatched at 11 a.m. Saturday to 2166 Avenida De La Playa between Camino del Sol and El Paseo Grande, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

A total of 33 personnel were assigned to the fire, including five engines, two trucks and one medic, officials said.

No evacuations were immediately reported.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

La Jolla
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us