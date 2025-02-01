San Diego Fire-Rescue crews battle La Jolla structure fire

Firefighters battled a structure fire that broke out in a commercial area of La Jolla Saturday, but no injuries were reported.

Units were dispatched at 11 a.m. Saturday to 2166 Avenida De La Playa between Camino del Sol and El Paseo Grande, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

A total of 33 personnel were assigned to the fire, including five engines, two trucks and one medic, officials said.

No evacuations were immediately reported.