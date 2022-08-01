San Diego Feels a Bit Muggy Monday, But Out-of-Towners Say We Should Get Over It

Monday was a bit muggy in San Diego. At least, it was muggier than usual for San Diegans.

“It’s basically because we’ve had all this monsoonal moisture in place for several weeks and we are finally feeling it down here,” explained NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen. “Honestly, it’s not a huge change in humidity, but it’s enough to feel it and notice it because any small change in San Diego is a big change. It’s all relative.”

Parveen predicted San Diegans will feel the increased humidity for at least the next few days.

Meteorologist Ana Cristina Sanchez explains how monsoonal moisture throws mountain weather for a loop in the summer.

“If you’re from San Diego and you’re used to the bone-dry weather we always have, it’s a change. It’s a little bit muggy,” she added.

“That’s hard to believe,” smiled April Gallagher.

Gallagher was visiting the Embarcadero with her family from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

She said San Diego was a walk in the park compared to home, which she said is hot, dry and in the 90s.

“It feels perfect to me. It’s two thumbs up,” she smiled.

These two killed me today. They didn’t realize how muggy and warm it was today until I asked them. @nbcsandiego at 6:00. pic.twitter.com/ijoIcaAzqa — Joe Little🎥🏀 (@LittleJoeTV) August 1, 2022

Parveen added that while the humidity is slightly higher than usual in San Diego, it doesn’t come close to the humidity in her hometown of Tampa, Florida.

“It is the most oppressive humidity you can imagine within the United States. This is nothing,” she waved.