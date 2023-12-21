San Diego FD trying to free man stuck in hole on bluffs in Ocean Beach for hours

A rescue operation intended to free a man who became trapped under concrete slabs on the side of the bluffs at Sunset Cliffs near Cable Street on Thursday is expected to continue into Friday morning, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The man was reported to be stuck on the cliffs at 3:43 p.m., according to San Diego Lifeguard Battalion Chief Jeff Mitchell.

"A man either fell, or went down into a hole, about 15 feet down toward the beach on the cliffs and lifeguards have been trying to extricate him," Chief Mitchell said. "We have six fire units, an ambulance, lifeguards and two battalion chiefs responding."

The unidentified man was believed to have minor or no injuries, Mitchell said.

Cable Street was expected to be closed from the cliffs to Orchard Boulevard until at least 9 p.m., police said.