San Diego FC preps for toughest week of the season so far

San Diego FC got to take a few days off as Major League Soccer eased up on their schedule due to several international tournaments. It was a nice way to give their bodies a break. Their heads, however, never really left the pitch.

“You never really switch off. You're always thinking about it a little bit,” says SDFC midfielder Onni Valakari. “I think that's a problem for many footballers. It's harder to switch off than to keep staying focused.”

That’s probably a good thing because Wednesday night’s match in Vancouver is a big one. The winner will be alone in first place in the Western Conference, a prospect I’m sure the entire organization has been thinking about.

“I honestly haven't thought about it one time before we just brought it up,” says SDFC head coach Mike Varas. “Now I’m thinking about it.”

Well. I was wrong, then. SDFC is just past the halfway point of its inaugural season. Taking over the top of the table at this stage would be a tremendous and rare accomplishment. But, they aren’t going to let the possibility derail the message they’ve been preaching all year.

“We're not thinking far ahead because football doesn't work like that. You have to be here in the present moment, build the team, build the identity of how we want to play. And then, when the games come, you're ready for the games,” says Valakari.

“You can't be looking up the staircase too much because if you start looking too much, you're going to start missing steps,” says SDFC goalie CJ dos Santos. “The most important thing is just taking one moment at a time, one action at a time, one day at a time.”

That process will be challenged this week because they’ve got a quick turnaround. After the Vancouver match they fly straight to Texas for a Saturday game against Dallas FC, the first time they’ve had to pack for a multi-country road trip.

The good news is they’ll soon be getting one of their most dangerous weapons back. Forward Chucky Lozano has been dealing with a hamstring injury but moved around well enough at practice on Monday that he should be back on the field before the end of the road trip.

“Yeah, he's looking really good,” says Varas. “He would have been available for Vancouver, but we had the CBA break, so we're just out of precaution and making sure we’re thinking long term, he'll be available for Dallas as long as everything looks good.”

That means their only missing pieces are Luca de la Torre and Anibal Godoy, who are both playing for their national teams and have advanced out of group play at the Gold Cup. Head coach Mikey Varas has been checking in on them periodically.

“Just let them know we’re keeping an eye on them. We’re really proud of their performances, but that we miss them and are looking forward to them doing well there and then coming back.”

And adding more fuel to what now seems like an inevitable playoff push.