San Diego FC maintains control of SoCal with dramatic win over LA Galaxy

San Diego FC hasn't even played half of a Major League Soccer season. The L.A. Galaxy are original MLS members. Despite the discrepancy in tenure their second-ever meeting sure had the feel of a longtime rivalry.

SDFC beat the Galaxy on their home turf in the first match in franchise history and remained undefeated against the clubs from L.A. with a contentious 2-1 win in the rematch at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Galaxy struck first with a 40th minute goal by Diego Fagundez, giving Los Angeles a bit of hope the defending champs might finally get their first win of the year. That hope was gone in 60 seconds.

In the 41st minute San Diego native Luca de la Torre took a pass from Jeppe Tverskov and snuck a shot between the legs of goalie Novak Micovic to knot it 1-1, and the timing of the strike is something that's become a bit of a San Diego calling card. It was the 8th time SDFC has scored in the final 15 minutes of the first half.

The second half had the chippy intensity of two teams that have grown to not like each other very much. A trio of yellow cards were handed out and several players went chest to chest sharing words that probably don't have very pleasant definitions. Through it all SDFC had several scoring opportunities but couldn't cash them in until stoppage time.

Anders Dreyer sent a gorgeous pass to the far side of the net and Chucky Lozano headed home the game-winner, sending the Snapdragon Stadium crowd into a frenzy chanting "BEAT LA!" Just like the end of the first half, that was SDFC's 8th goal in the 15 minutes of the game, showing the kind of closing ability that all good teams need.

San Diego runs its unbeaten streak to five straight games. Up next, a trip to Seattle to face the Sounders on Wednesday.