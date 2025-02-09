MLS

San Diego FC loses to New York City FC in the Coachella Valley Invitational

The San Diego Football Club lost to the New York City Football Club, 3-1

By City News Service

San Diego FC took on New York FC in the Coachella Valley Invitational.
San Diego Football Club

In its first game against MLS competition, the San Diego Football Club lost to the New York City Football Club, 3-1, despite defender Paddy McNair opening the scoring 19 minutes into the Coachella Valley Invitational game in Indio Saturday.

McNair headed in a cross from Hirving "Chucky" Lozano. Anders Dreyer was also credited with an assist.

Alonso Martínez scored off Tayvon Gray's assist in the 28th minute and scored an unassisted goal in the 65th minute.

Mounsef Bakrar scored off Alonso Martínez's assist in the 39th minute.

San Diego FC is next scheduled to play Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. against the Portland Timbers, again at the Empire Polo Grounds. The game will be streamed on the team's app.

