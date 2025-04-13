San Diego FC loses 3-2 in Colorado

San Diego FC has turned Snapdragon Stadium into a fortress. The first-year club hasn't lost at home yet. Now they have to figure out how to take that same kind of mentality on the road.

SDFC was on its heels almost from the opening kickoff in a 3-2 loss in Colorado. The Rapids outshot San Diego 21-9 and with the sheer volume of chances eventually something was going to break through. It could be argued, however, that Colorado's first goal was a gift.

SDFC goalie CJ dos Santos dove for a loose ball and made slight contact with a Rapids player. In looked harmless both in real time and on replay but dos Santos was hit with a foul in the box, giving Colorado a penalty kick that Djordje Mihailovic converted for a 1-0 lead.

Luca de la Torre leveled it 1-1 in the 50th minute on his second goal of the season but the Rapids took the lead right back three minutes later on a goal by Darren Yapi. Just seven minutes after that Rafael Navarro found the net as well for what turned out to be the game-winning goal.

But, credit SDFC for making it interesting with a late surge, something that's becoming a calling card for them. Tomás Ángel scored in the 89th minute and San Diego created two more scoring chances in stoppage time. San Diego falls into a tie for 3rd place in the Western Conference standings with Colorado. Next week they have another tough road trip, all the way across the country to face Eastern Conference leading Charlotte FC.