Cocaine in Pineapples, Refrigerated Fish, Tuna: San Diego FBI Blows Open Years-Long, Global Takedown of Criminal Acts Via Encrypted Communications in ‘Operation Trojan Shield'

The San Diego Federal Bureau of Investigation Tuesday announced a “massive worldwide takedown” involving encrypted communication devices used by criminal organizations across the globe to smuggle drugs and launder money.

Dubbed, “Operation Trojan Shield,” Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman unveiled details of the investigation at a news conference held at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in downtown San Diego. The investigation began way back in 2016.

“Operation Trojan Shield shined a light into the shadowy industry of hardened encrypted devices,” Grossman began.

Hardened encrypted devices can be used to secretly transfer messages between parties and is a known form of communication among criminal organizations, according to the FBI.

In 2016, Grossman said the San Diego FBI began investigating a Canadian company called Phantom Secure, which sold its hardened encrypted devices solely to criminal organizations. In this case, over 10,000 criminal users had devices shut down when the company’s executives were indicted by a grand jury in San Diego.

Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman spoke about Operation Trojan Shield at a press conference on June 8, 2021.

With Phantom Secure out of the encrypted communications game, Grossman said criminal organizations moved onto other platforms: Sky Global and EncroChat.

Grossman said Europol – the European Union’s law enforcement agency headquartered in the Netherlands – worked to bring down EncroChat and did so in July 2020. The FBI would go on to indict the CEO of Sky Global.

At the same time, the FBI put together its own covert encrypted communications platform to appeal to criminal organizations using this method of communication. It was called ANOM, and thus, Operation Trojan Shield began.

Grossman said with EncroChat and Sky Global out of the game, the FBI saw an increase in the demand for ANOM.

“The demand for ANOM among criminal groups exploded as they sought to find the next brand of device safe from law enforcement intrusion,” he explained.

Grossman said every single user of ANOM used the platform – without knowing it was the FBI operating it – for criminal activity.

“The criminals using these devices believed they were secretly planning crimes far beneath the radar of law enforcement,” Grossman said. But in reality, the criminals were not underneath the radar – they were on it. The FBI was monitoring those conversations. The very devices the criminals were using to hide their crimes was actually a beacon for law enforcement.”

Within 18 months of ANOM’s existence, the FBI captured more than 27 million messages between users around the world, Grossman said.

ANOM was taken down by the FBI on June 7, 2021.

800 Criminals Arrested in Biggest Ever Law Enforcement Operation Against Encrypted Communication: The #FBI and @AusFedPolice launched an encrypted communication platform and sold thousands of encrypted devices to criminal groups throughout the world. https://t.co/3VUURbNJg9 pic.twitter.com/hAzkv1pglO — FBI (@FBI) June 8, 2021

What Was Happening on the FBI-Run ANOM?