San Diego Father, Motorcyclist Who Survived Hit-and-Run Hoping For Help to Get Driver Off The Street

A San Diego father injured in a hit-and-run accident while on his motorcycle tracked down footage of his own accident so he can share it and hopefully help catch the driver responsible.

Daniel Pratt thinks he's lucky to be alive. "I went over his [hood], if I would have went right into the car, I don't think I'd be sitting here right now," he said, narrating the footage.

Jaw-dropping video shows the hit-and-run driver going the wrong way down B Street downtown at around 4 p.m. on Sunday. Pratt was on his way to work when he rode through the intersection at the wrong time. A wrong-way driver ran a red light on Tenth and B then took off after triggering this crash.

"I was expecting traffic from the left and when I looked back I caught him just out of the corner of my eye," Pratt said.

The 38-year-old says only two things were on his mind as he flew over the car and hit the concrete: his wife and 4-year-old daughter.

"They're my everything. If I wasn't as fortunate as I am right now, I don't think I'd be around to understand how sad I'd be, but right now, it's definitely a reality check," Pratt said.

But even while lying in a hospital bed, he didn't want to spoil his family's afternoon at Disney on Ice.

"Medics were asking, 'Who's your emergency contact?' and I was like, 'If I tell you you can't do anything because I didn't want to ruin their day as well," he said.

After nearly splitting his motorcycle in half, pratt said he's just sore and walks with a slight limp. He's hoping someone may have the driver's license plate, or even know the driver of the now-damaged white honda accord.

"To not have the respect for human life … And you're response is to take off, that's why I'm concerned it could happen again to someone else who might not be as fortunate," Pratt said.

Police say the person driving the Honda is facing misdemeanor hit-and-run charges whenever they're caught.