San Diego Farmers Say Rain Will Let Them Go Weeks Without Irrigation

Vendors at the Ocean Beach farmers market are singing rain's praises after a series of storms that have passed through San Diego.

“I love it, we love it," exclaimed farmer Mario Pasqual.

“We definitely need the water. You know, we haven't had a lot of rain," fellow farmer Eduardo Valdivia said.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

While farmers say the rain makes their fruits and vegetables pop, they say it also helps them save money and the environment.

“We turn everything off for at least — if you keep running this way — for five weeks easily,” Valdivia said.

Pasqual said the farm he works for could save a couple grand from being able to turn off the irrigation system.

NBC 7's Joe Little spoke with the water authority to see how much impact the storm has on the drought.

As California has suffered through a devastating multi-year drought, giving irrigation systems a vacation after the rain is a critical part of much-needed conservation, according to the San Diego County Water Authority.

“That allows us to keep more water in storage for the summer because people should have sprinklers turned off right now. We're capturing that water in reservoirs and saving it for the summer months," explained Jeff Stephenson of the San Diego County Water Authority.

Rain helps our storage situation in the short term, but we've got a long way to go until we swim out of the drought.

And though the recent storms have helped bring San Diego above the seasonal rain average.

It's the rain and snowpack in Northern California, and more importantly for San Diego, the Colorado River Basin snowpack, according to water authority officials, that’s key to our water supply.

Right now they're both running above average, but that doesn't mean the drought is over.

"The rain and snow help, but they're not going to get us out of the drought in California. It took years to get to this position, so it's going to take a few years of rainfall and snowpack to get out of it, and then on the Colorado River it's the same situation. It’s going to take many more years to replenish the reservoirs to get out of the drought,” said Stephenson.

San Diego implemented severe water restrictions last summer, limiting things like outdoor watering and car washing for at least a year.