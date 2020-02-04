San Diego Family Stranded in China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Set to Return

A San Diego mother and her two young children are set to return home from Wuhan, China, after a desperate race to leave the epicenter of the coronavirus.

Yanjun Wei and her 1- and 3-year-old children traveled to China to celebrate the Lunar New Year with relatives she hadn't seen in a decade. Now, stationed in Wuhan, China, the family has struggled to return, awaiting help from the U.S. government.

A flight on a private chartered plane was canceled over the weekend and commercial airlines are canceling flights, leaving Wei agonizing over a hopeful departure, as her husband Ken Burnett is still San Diego.

On Tuesday, Wei sent NBC 7 a video of her family waiting in the airport, finally set to leave on a plane chartered by U.S. authorities. That's if all goes as planned.

“I’m sorry, I’m shaking,” through WeChat, NBC 7 chatted with Wei in Wuhan.

The fear has been that if any of them got sick with the virus, they wouldn't be able to get on a plane headed to the U.S.

"There's so many cases. You don't even know if you can get care. Many people are sent home to battle it on their own and we don't want that," Burnett said.

The family cleared tests for the coronavirus in China, but they will also be quarantined in the U.S. for 14 days. They said they are hoping to be quarantined at MCAS Miramar.

"I don't think they're gonna let me in there, but it feels better," Burnett said.

Wei is a U.S. permanent resident on the path to U.S. citizenship. Her husband and two children, Rowan and Mia, are all U.S. citizens.

Wei could still face complications due to her Chinese citizenship, they said. In addition, the children have now overstayed the allotted time on their visas due to the coronavirus travel complications.

"When I talked to her this morning, I mean she knows the next few days are going to be really tough," Burnett said Monday.

Burnett lives in Serra Mesa and has connected with other families via WeChat in a similar situation.

Getting to the airport itself was a challenge, Burnett said.

“All flights, trains, public transpiration out of the city are all blocked,” he said.

Burnett said families also had to arrange their own transport to the airport. Families must reserve special sanitized vehicles.

“My priority is to keep my kids safe, right now they’re healthy but they are little ones,” Wei said previously.

The family has called San Diego home for the last four years. They are hoping to finally take off Tuesday from a city under lockdown.

The U.S. State Department said they continue to stage evacuation flights for private U.S. citizens on a reimbursement basis.

Meanwhile at MCAS Miramar, Health and Human Services officials have been working with the military to prepare for arrivals from China.

Nearly 150 rooms at the Consolidated Bachelor Quarters will house new arrivals. They're designed like hotel suites and the military assured the public about safety measures in place.